William Song, APRN
Overview
William Song, APRN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
William Song works at
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 877-5199
Ratings & Reviews
The patient before me kept him waaay past my appointment time and therefore I was sitting in the room waiting for him longer than expected. When he finally came in, he apologized for keeping me waiting for so long and he took his time with me. He asked me if there was anything besides my initial reason for the visit that he might be able to take care of as well to make up for leaving me waiting for so long. He refilled a few of my scripts, which I appreciated very much. I am sad because I just found out that he does not work with Southwest Medical any longer. I will have to hunt him down. ;)
About William Song, APRN
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1386201341
