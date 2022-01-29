Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Singer, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Singer, PHD is a Counselor in Bellevue, WA.
Locations
- 1 13629 Ne Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 644-1234
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Therapist! Knowledgeable, friendly, kind. You will not he disappointed!
About Dr. William Singer, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1205991411
Frequently Asked Questions
