Dr. William Sieber, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Sieber, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Sieber works at
Locations
Ucsd Health Scripps Ranch Family9909 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 657-7000
Uc San Diego Health La Jolla- Multi Speciality9333 Genesee Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-7000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Sieber, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851413165
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sieber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sieber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sieber works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sieber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sieber.
