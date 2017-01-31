Overview

Dr. William Shine, DC is a Chiropractor in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Shine works at Shine Chiropractic Neurology LLC in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.