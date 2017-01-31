See All Chiropractors in Greensburg, PA
Dr. William Shine, DC

Chiropractic
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Shine, DC is a Chiropractor in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Shine works at Shine Chiropractic Neurology LLC in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shine Chiropractic Neurology
    298 Old Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 (724) 834-0389

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Concussion
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 31, 2017
    Our whole family goes to Dr. Shine. He is absolutely wonderful. I suffer from severe back problems and was told I needed to have surgery. I haven't needed to have surgery and I am not on any pain meds since I started seeing Dr. Shine.
    Ana Maria R in Greensburg pa — Jan 31, 2017
    About Dr. William Shine, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548289952
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Shine, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shine works at Shine Chiropractic Neurology LLC in Greensburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shine’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

