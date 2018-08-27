See All Clinical Psychologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. William Shepard, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (10)
Overview

Dr. William Shepard, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Shepard works at Bodywork RX, Inc. in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jtj Rehab
    10300 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 392-9000
  2. 2
    Simonsen Shepard Behavioral Health
    3811 Turtle Creek Blvd Ste 1925, Dallas, TX 75219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 443-7808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 27, 2018
    When I decided to start therapy with Dr. Shepard, I was feeling scarred and worthless. That was why I started, but why I stayed only became clear after we began to difficult, self scrutinizing work. Dr. Shepard should be kindness, attentiveness & guidance, all in a nonjudgmental environment. Under his direction, I realized my own self worth & embarked on a mission of self-discovery. I stayed for about a year & it was the most transformative of my life. No other could have helped me so adeptly.
    Dallas, TX — Aug 27, 2018
    About Dr. William Shepard, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548225899
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shepard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shepard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shepard works at Bodywork RX, Inc. in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shepard’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepard.

