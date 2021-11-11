William Shearer, LP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Shearer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Shearer, LP
Overview
William Shearer, LP is a Psychologist in Redlands, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1902 Orange Tree Ln Ste 150, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 798-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best, read his book!
About William Shearer, LP
- Psychology
- English
- 1013096890
Frequently Asked Questions
William Shearer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
William Shearer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed William Shearer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Shearer.
