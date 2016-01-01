See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in San Bernardino, CA
William Schlegel, PA-C

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

William Schlegel, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. 

William Schlegel works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    401 E Highland Ave Ste 251, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 882-4605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Atrial Arrhythmia
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Atrial Arrhythmia
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About William Schlegel, PA-C

Specialties
  • Cardiothoracic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437472867
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

William Schlegel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Schlegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

William Schlegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

William Schlegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

William Schlegel works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on William Schlegel’s profile.

William Schlegel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with William Schlegel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Schlegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Schlegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
