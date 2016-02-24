See All Chiropractors in Suffern, NY
William Rosenthal, CHIRMD Icon-share Share Profile

William Rosenthal, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

William Rosenthal, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Suffern, NY. 

William Rosenthal works at Stefanie Katz Acupuncture in Suffern, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradford Butler, DC
Dr. Bradford Butler, DC
8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Airmont Discover Chiropractic
    17 Indian Rock, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 357-3400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with William Rosenthal?

    Feb 24, 2016
    i have been going to Dr Bill for 10 years, he is very reliable and dependable and has accomadated emergency treatments in the past very knowledgeable
    wes in Suffern, NY — Feb 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: William Rosenthal, CHIRMD
    How would you rate your experience with William Rosenthal, CHIRMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending William Rosenthal to family and friends

    William Rosenthal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with William Rosenthal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about William Rosenthal, CHIRMD.

    About William Rosenthal, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699873349
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Rosenthal, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Rosenthal works at Stefanie Katz Acupuncture in Suffern, NY. View the full address on William Rosenthal’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed William Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you William Rosenthal, CHIRMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.