Dr. William Richards, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Richards, DC
Overview
Dr. William Richards, DC is a Chiropractor in Huntsville, AL.
Dr. Richards works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Access Chiropractic Clinic201 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (256) 203-1294
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richards?
About Dr. William Richards, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1811095128
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.