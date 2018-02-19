Dr. Putterman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Putterman, OD
Overview
Dr. William Putterman, OD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6155 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (215) 483-3400
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seen by Dr. Putterman for well over 15 years. My wife & our two sons have been by Dr. Putterman as well. Both my wife & I have worn glasses &/or contacts for well over 15 years. Dr. Putterman is professional, knowledgeable, thorough, enthusiastic, compassionate, communicative, calming, patient centered & kind. From the moment you set foot in their practice, he & his staff strive to provide the very best level of care. The heart of this practice is their care.
About Dr. William Putterman, OD
- Optometry
- English, Italian
- 1861499386
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Putterman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Putterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Putterman speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Putterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putterman.
