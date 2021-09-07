William Powell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
William Powell, MSW
William Powell, MSW is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Maplewood, NJ.
William Powell works at
Renal Care Group Maplewood2130 Millburn Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Powell for over 10 years he is an excellent therapist but not for the thin skin if you want to stay sick avoid going to him if you want to get better break family patterns and do the work he’s the man
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1922158146
William Powell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed William Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Powell.
