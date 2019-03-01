William Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
William Phillips, PA
Overview
William Phillips, PA is a Physician Assistant in Savannah, GA.
William Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Optim Therapy210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 644-5372Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Bill is calm and knowledgeable and is always friendly and upbeat and on time!!
About William Phillips, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679563613
Frequently Asked Questions
William Phillips accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed William Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.