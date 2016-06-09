Dr. Pettibon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Pettibon, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Pettibon, PHD is a Psychologist in Sarasota, FL.
Locations
William H. Pettibon Phd PA3800 S Tamiami Trl Unit 210, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-1693
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledge. Experience ,friendliness ,excellent listener,make patient feel at ease
About Dr. William Pettibon, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettibon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettibon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettibon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettibon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettibon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettibon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.