Overview

Dr. William Moyal, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Coral Gables, FL. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2750 Coral Way Ste 202, Coral Gables, FL 33145 (305) 531-2933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Treatment frequency



Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 06, 2022
Best chiropractor in the world! 10/10 would recommend. Definitely the place to go to make your back/neck feel like new!
— Apr 06, 2022
Photo: Dr. William Moyal, DC
About Dr. William Moyal, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1053535070
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Moyal, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moyal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

