See All Psychologists in Paoli, PA
William Morgan, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

William Morgan, PSY

Psychology
2.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

William Morgan, PSY is a Psychologist in Paoli, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    63 Chestnut Rd, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 687-7615

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with William Morgan?

Nov 01, 2022
I went to Dr. Morgan for a few years while I was still in college (around 2016). Dr. Morgan was always very professional and his services proved to be extremely effective at treating my depression/anxiety. I’d absolutely go to Dr. Morgan again if I was still in the area.
— Nov 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: William Morgan, PSY
How would you rate your experience with William Morgan, PSY?
  • Likelihood of recommending William Morgan to family and friends

William Morgan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with William Morgan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about William Morgan, PSY.

About William Morgan, PSY

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528287117
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

William Morgan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

William Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed William Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Morgan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you William Morgan, PSY?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.