See All Psychologists in Leavenworth, KS
Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD

Psychology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD is a Psychologist in Leavenworth, KS. 

Dr. Moffitt III works at Professional Association in Leavenworth, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Association
    3515 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 651-8415
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moffitt III?

    Jun 09, 2017
    I have found Dr. Moffitt to be very personable and genuine. His office environment and his demeanor make you feel both comfortable and safe while discussing personal issues. Dr. Moffitt Is an excellent listener, has provided exceptional feedback and has helped with my overall quality of life. He is very caring and is truly concerned about a patient's well being. Dr. Moffitt is faith-based and I have referred both family and friends to him.
    Theresa in Lansing, KS — Jun 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moffitt III to family and friends

    Dr. Moffitt III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moffitt III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD.

    About Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417052614
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffitt III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moffitt III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moffitt III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moffitt III works at Professional Association in Leavenworth, KS. View the full address on Dr. Moffitt III’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffitt III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffitt III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moffitt III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moffitt III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.