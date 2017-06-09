Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffitt III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Moffitt III, PHD is a Psychologist in Leavenworth, KS.
Dr. Moffitt III works at
Professional Association3515 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 651-8415
I have found Dr. Moffitt to be very personable and genuine. His office environment and his demeanor make you feel both comfortable and safe while discussing personal issues. Dr. Moffitt Is an excellent listener, has provided exceptional feedback and has helped with my overall quality of life. He is very caring and is truly concerned about a patient's well being. Dr. Moffitt is faith-based and I have referred both family and friends to him.
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Moffitt III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moffitt III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moffitt III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffitt III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffitt III.
