William Mitchell, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Mitchell, PSY
Overview
William Mitchell, PSY is a Psychologist in Rochester, NY.
William Mitchell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
William Mitchell Psy.D.1595 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 465-5072Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Mitchell?
Knowledgeable, compassionate, professional, GREAT!
About William Mitchell, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1740393735
Frequently Asked Questions
William Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
William Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Mitchell works at
3 patients have reviewed William Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.