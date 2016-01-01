Dr. Meneese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Meneese, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Meneese, PHD is a Psychologist in Birmingham, AL.
Locations
Neuropsychological Services LLC1 W Lakeshore Dr Ste 201, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 602-9980
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Meneese, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104939610
Dr. Meneese accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meneese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meneese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meneese.
