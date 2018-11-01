William McGough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
William McGough, CASAC
Overview
William McGough, CASAC is a Counselor in Honeoye Falls, NY.
Locations
New Horizons of the Genesee Valley Inc.3 Episcopal Ave, Honeoye Falls, NY 14472 Directions (585) 624-1350
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Bill is amazing
About William McGough, CASAC
- Counseling
- English
- 1528047131
Frequently Asked Questions
William McGough accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William McGough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed William McGough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William McGough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William McGough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William McGough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.