William Manzeo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
William Manzeo, PA-C
Overview
William Manzeo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cleveland, OH.
William Manzeo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Hospital Orthpdc Sgy11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Manzeo?
Very knowledgeable and explains things well
About William Manzeo, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477996288
Frequently Asked Questions
William Manzeo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Manzeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Manzeo works at
6 patients have reviewed William Manzeo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Manzeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Manzeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Manzeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.