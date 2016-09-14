Dr. Macinnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Macinnes, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Macinnes, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Saginaw, MI.
Locations
Midmichigan Neuropsychology Associates P.l.c.4705 Towne Centre Rd Ste 304, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 921-5100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. MacInnes 5 years ago & again 2 years ago because of brain bleed with a stroke in 2010. He & his whole staff were very professional & friendly. I would recommend Dr. MacInnes highly.
About Dr. William Macinnes, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1295737229
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macinnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macinnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Macinnes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macinnes.
