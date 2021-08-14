See All Psychologists in Parsippany, NJ
William Linden

William Linden

Psychology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

William Linden is a Psychologist in Parsippany, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    160 Littleton Rd Ste 307, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 775-2448
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    
    About William Linden

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1427124197
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

