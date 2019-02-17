Dr. William Lambos, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lambos, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Lambos, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Tampa, FL.

Locations
Tampa2502 N Rocky Point Dr Ste 865, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lambos?
He is excellent and thorough. He explains the situation, actionn olan and why.
About Dr. William Lambos, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1316361520
Dr. Lambos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.