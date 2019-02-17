See All Neuropsychologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. William Lambos, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Dr. William Lambos, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Lambos works at ABF Behavioral Health in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tampa
    2502 N Rocky Point Dr Ste 865, Tampa, FL 33607

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Feb 17, 2019
He is excellent and thorough. He explains the situation, actionn olan and why.
  • Clinical Neuropsychology
  • English
  • 1316361520
Dr. William Lambos, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lambos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lambos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lambos works at ABF Behavioral Health in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lambos’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

