Dr. William Kiefer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kiefer, OD
Overview
Dr. William Kiefer, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Kiefer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare12406 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (844) 206-0023
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiefer?
My family and I have been patients of Dr. Kiefer for decades. He diagnosed a major eye condition that my brother had that was completely missed by an opthamologist. His examinations are extremely thorough, and he explains everything. He is very friendly as well.
About Dr. William Kiefer, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1588627400
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiefer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiefer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiefer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiefer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.