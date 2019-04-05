See All Nurse Practitioners in Lakeland, FL
William Keeler, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

William Keeler, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Southern College - Master of Science in Nursing, APRN.

William Keeler works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Clinic Highlands
    2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 607-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Celtic Insurance Company
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • NCAS
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealth Group

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About William Keeler, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669879540
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Florida Southern College - Master of Science in Nursing, APRN
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Southern College - BS Nursing
