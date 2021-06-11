See All Psychologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. William July, PHD

Psychology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William July, PHD is a Psychologist in Round Rock, TX. 

Dr. July works at Round Rock Psychological Serevices in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ally Home Care LLC
    1000 Heritage Center Cir, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 900-8345
  2. 2
    Austin Office
    401 Congress Ave Ste 1540, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 900-8345
  3. 3
    Dr. William July, Ph.D.
    10900 Northwest Fwy Ste 205, Houston, TX 77092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 993-7751

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Depressive Disorders
Psychological Testing
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Psychological Testing

Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 11, 2021
    I came to Dr July for a psychological evaluation required for my F-1 reinstatement application. He took his time to listen, asked necessary questions and performed relevant standardized tests. His report was very organized, insightful and supportive; I believe it played a big part in my application being approved. I would definitely recommend him to anyone seeking similar services.
    Shahriar Parvez — Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. William July, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609160456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William July, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. July is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. July has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. July has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. July. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. July.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. July, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. July appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

