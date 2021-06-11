Dr. William July, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. July is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William July, PHD
Overview
Dr. William July, PHD is a Psychologist in Round Rock, TX.
Dr. July works at
Locations
-
1
Ally Home Care LLC1000 Heritage Center Cir, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 900-8345
-
2
Austin Office401 Congress Ave Ste 1540, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 900-8345
-
3
Dr. William July, Ph.D.10900 Northwest Fwy Ste 205, Houston, TX 77092 Directions (713) 993-7751
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. July?
I came to Dr July for a psychological evaluation required for my F-1 reinstatement application. He took his time to listen, asked necessary questions and performed relevant standardized tests. His report was very organized, insightful and supportive; I believe it played a big part in my application being approved. I would definitely recommend him to anyone seeking similar services.
About Dr. William July, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1609160456
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. July has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. July accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. July has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. July works at
Dr. July speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. July. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. July.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. July, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. July appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.