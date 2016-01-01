See All Physicians Assistants in Meridian, ID
William Jensen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
Overview

William Jensen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Meridian, ID. 

William Jensen works at Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Idaho Bariatric and Metabolic Institute
    2960 E St Lukes St Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 563-4572

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093805467
