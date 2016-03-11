Dr. William Irving III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irving III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Irving III, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Irving III, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Clair Shores, MI.
Dr. Irving III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
William C. Irving Phd Pllc22811 Greater Mack Ave Ste 202, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 443-4402
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irving III?
Dr. Irving works with my child for mood/anxiety issues. He relates to her extremely well and I find his insight incredible. I have the highest respect for Dr. Irving.
About Dr. William Irving III, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1477669778
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irving III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irving III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irving III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irving III works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Irving III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irving III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irving III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irving III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.