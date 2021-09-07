William Horton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
William Horton, PSY
William Horton, PSY is a Psychologist in Birmingham, MI.
Marla McCaffrey, LMSW, LLC380 N Old Woodward Ave Ste 156, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 377-9428
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Caring excellent therapist… he walks beside you in everything u go thru or need to talk about…
- Psychology
- English
- 1205965993
William Horton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed William Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.