Dr. William Hawthorne III, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Dr. William Hawthorne III, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    201 Penn Center Blvd Ste 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 825-5149
    Monday
    11:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid

    May 02, 2019
    The Doctor is the best therapist I have ever had the privilege of knowing. He is very understanding and works with you to uncover your deep seeded issues and how to best overcome those situations. I can say confidently that he saved my marriage and a lot of the things I value in my life. He is an enabler.
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1346277944
