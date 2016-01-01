William Gillen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
William Gillen, LCPC
Overview
William Gillen, LCPC is a Counselor in Decatur, IL.
William Gillen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rohidas T Patil MD Sc1770 E Lake Shore Dr Ste 209, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 428-0600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with William Gillen?
About William Gillen, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1235294802
Frequently Asked Questions
William Gillen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Gillen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
William Gillen works at
2 patients have reviewed William Gillen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Gillen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Gillen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Gillen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.