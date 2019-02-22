Dr. William Geier, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Geier, DC
Overview
Dr. William Geier, DC is a Chiropractor in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Locations
Lakota Chiropractic7276 Liberty Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 777-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Geier for about 7 years for routine periodic adjustments, every 5 weeks. He kept me pain free and swinging a golf club. He can instantly spot and address skeletal misalignment and was always able to address any unusual pain point I was experience, which were rare. The Hydro-Therapy bed is an excellent way to warm and relax the body prior to adjustments. I highly recommend him and only stopped going after moving 9 hours away.
About Dr. William Geier, DC
- Chiropractic
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1457464091
Education & Certifications
- American Functional Neurology Board
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- University of Cincinnati
