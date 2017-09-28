Dr. William Fulliton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulliton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fulliton, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Fulliton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
Locations
1
Forensic Psychology Services1407 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 276-9606
Hospital Affiliations
- Delta Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I have met with Dr. Fulliton as well as other doctors who work for BSC and BSC+ and have found the whole staff to be very professional, inviting, and caring towards my needs. I feel confident bringing my child here and have noticed a great improvement. I have sent other friends here because of the way they make me feel.
About Dr. William Fulliton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- BIOLA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulliton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulliton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulliton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulliton.
