Dr. Frye accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. William Frye, OD
Overview
Dr. William Frye, OD is an Optometrist in Tullahoma, TN.
Locations
Eyecare Plus Th Pllc1802 N Jackson St Ste 870, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frye left his boat on a Saturday to meet us at his office when he learned that my child had poked herself in the eye with a stick and needed help. He truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. William Frye, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1083687230
Dr. Frye speaks Spanish.
