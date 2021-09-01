Dr. William Fridley, NONE is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Fridley, NONE
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Fridley, NONE is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center At New Orl and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Fridley works at
Locations
Woodlands Diagnostic Clinic9201 Pinecroft Dr Ste 200, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-4715Monday7:15am - 7:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fridley is a wonderful doctor. He listens and spends the necessary time with me to understand, diagnose, and treat my ailments. Dr. Fridley is not only professional, but treats me with respect and great compassion. His entire staff at Woodlands Diagnostic Clinic is top notch. Also props must be given to Brooke Russell at Dr. Fridley's referral desk. Brooke communicates exceptionally well, pays attention to detail and has quick follow through. Being sick is no fun, but I know that to Dr. Fridley and Woodlands Diagnostic Clinic, my health and I matter.
About Dr. William Fridley, NONE
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760456545
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Southwestern Mc
- U Tex Southwestern Mc
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center At New Orl
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fridley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fridley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fridley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fridley works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fridley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fridley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fridley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fridley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.