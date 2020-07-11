Dr. Filchak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Filchak, OD
Overview
Dr. William Filchak, OD is an Optometrist in Southbury, CT.
Locations
Shoprite Pharmacy of Southbury775 Main St S, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 262-6752
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm not easy to please. From the professional phone manners making the appointment to the exam to purchasing the glasses=Perfect! I would recommend this practice to everyone.
About Dr. William Filchak, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1962584383
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filchak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Filchak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filchak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.