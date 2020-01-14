See All Clinical Psychologists in Merritt Island, FL
William Eyring, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
William Eyring, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Merritt Island, FL. 

William Eyring works at Medical Associates of Brevard in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Satellite Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Merritt Island
    1395 N Courtenay Pkwy Ste 206, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 459-1003
    Satellite Beach
    1413 South Patrick Dr Ste 1, Satellite Beach, FL 32937 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 459-1003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Jan 14, 2020
    I found Dr. Eyering to be very knowlegeable an helpful during a difficult time.
    About William Eyring, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1144262775
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola College, Maryland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Eyring, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Eyring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Eyring has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    William Eyring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed William Eyring. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Eyring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Eyring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Eyring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

