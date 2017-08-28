Dr. William Edwards, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Edwards, DC
Dr. William Edwards, DC is a Chiropractor in Owensboro, KY.
Chiropractic Health Center Psc4321 Gate Way, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 685-4200
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Edwards and staff are excellent. I see him for neck issues and his treatment is very effective.
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
