Dr. William Dolan, OD

Optometry
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. William Dolan, OD is an Optometrist in Greensboro, NC. 

Dr. Dolan works at Eye Care Associates Od PA in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Burlington, NC, Cary, NC and Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Associates Od PA
    3354 W Friendly Ave Ste 147, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 387-0930
  2. 2
    Eye Care Associates
    2835 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 808-2020
  3. 3
    Eye Care Associates
    2075 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 861-7784
  4. 4
    Eye Care Associates Od PA
    8231 BRIER CREEK PKWY, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 863-5032
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. William Dolan, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992704050
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

