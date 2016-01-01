Dr. Dickerson Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Dickerson Jr, OD
Overview
Dr. William Dickerson Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Tupelo, MS.
Locations
- 1 322 W MAIN ST, Tupelo, MS 38804 Directions (662) 842-6634
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Dickerson Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1205951241
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickerson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickerson Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.