Dr. Dess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Dess, PHD
Overview
Dr. William Dess, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Encinitas, CA.
Dr. Dess works at
Locations
William J Dess Ph.d. Clinical Psychology A Prof Corp.741 Garden View Ct Ste 211, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 479-0557
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Dess, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316042070
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dess accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dess works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dess. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.