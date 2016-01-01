William Dehen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
William Dehen, ARNP
Offers telehealth
William Dehen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Vancouver, WA.
William Dehen works at
Locations
Robert K. Burlingame100 E 13th St Ste 101, Vancouver, WA 98660 Directions (360) 282-6622
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About William Dehen, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154558666
William Dehen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Dehen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed William Dehen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Dehen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Dehen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Dehen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.