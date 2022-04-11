William Curchin, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Curchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Curchin, ARNP
Offers telehealth
William Curchin, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
William Curchin works at
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Curchin was my primary care doctor for a few years while I lived in Washington state. He has a wonderful bedside manner and made me feel very comfortable in his care. He truly seeks to understand what his patients are going through and what would work for them in terms of medication, physical therapy, etc. Someone else's review mentioned he's cute which is indeed correct- that's not the reason I chose him as my doctor as he was a referred to me but it certainly helps get you in the door if you're as apprehensive as me about seeing a doctor regularly!
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1316453608
