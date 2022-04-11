See All Family Doctors in Seattle, WA
William Curchin, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

William Curchin, ARNP

Family Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

William Curchin, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

William Curchin works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Gateley, PA
Jennifer Gateley, PA
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Heidi Rogers, MD
Dr. Heidi Rogers, MD
10 (13)
View Profile
Dr. William Callahan, MD
Dr. William Callahan, MD
6 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza
    904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 329-1760
    Monday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with William Curchin?

    Apr 11, 2022
    Dr. Curchin was my primary care doctor for a few years while I lived in Washington state. He has a wonderful bedside manner and made me feel very comfortable in his care. He truly seeks to understand what his patients are going through and what would work for them in terms of medication, physical therapy, etc. Someone else's review mentioned he's cute which is indeed correct- that's not the reason I chose him as my doctor as he was a referred to me but it certainly helps get you in the door if you're as apprehensive as me about seeing a doctor regularly!
    Sara — Apr 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: William Curchin, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with William Curchin, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending William Curchin to family and friends

    William Curchin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with William Curchin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about William Curchin, ARNP.

    About William Curchin, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316453608
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Curchin, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Curchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Curchin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    William Curchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Curchin works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on William Curchin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed William Curchin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Curchin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Curchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Curchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you William Curchin, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.