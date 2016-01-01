William Cofield accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Cofield, PSY
Overview
William Cofield, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Killeen, TX.
William Cofield works at
Locations
Adventhealth Central Texas, 2201 Clear Creek Rd, Killeen, TX 76549, (254) 699-7222
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About William Cofield, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144260134
Frequently Asked Questions
William Cofield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
William Cofield works at
William Cofield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with William Cofield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Cofield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Cofield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.