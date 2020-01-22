William Clever, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Clever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
William Clever, FNP
Overview
William Clever, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN.
William Clever works at
Locations
Appalachian Family Care1009 Novus Dr Ste 1A, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-2516
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Seen several dr no one cpuld find out why i kept getting sick. Went and seen cleaver at Appalachian family care he did blood work and within 24 hrs knew what meds to put me on and how to treat the problem. He saved my life!!!!
About William Clever, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982608758
Frequently Asked Questions
William Clever has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
William Clever accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
William Clever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed William Clever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Clever.
