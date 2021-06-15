Dr. Christie III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Christie III, DC
Dr. William Christie III, DC is a Chiropractor in San Antonio, TX.
S P Zeitlin MD6500 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78214
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Christie is an excellent chiropractor...very thorough with examination and explained diagnosis, treatment, and proper body mechanics to be utilized daily. My sciatic pain has subsided tremendously with the realignment of my back, I’m able to exercise now and walk longer distances without painful leg pain after 2 treatments. Call for an appointment, and Margaret will schedule you with her utmost professionalism and kindness.
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1831133925
Dr. Christie III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Christie III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christie III speaks Spanish.
