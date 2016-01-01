See All Family Doctors in Bellevue, WA
William Chan

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
William Chan is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. 

William Chan works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About William Chan

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1164727855
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.