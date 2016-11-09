See All Counselors in Summerville, SC
William Burke, LPC

Counseling
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

William Burke, LPC is a Counselor in Summerville, SC. 

William Burke works at Summerville Psychiatric Associates, LLC in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ccubed Services LLC
    709 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 821-2480
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About William Burke, LPC

    • Counseling
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    • English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1083758387
    • 1083758387
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    William Burke, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if William Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    William Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    William Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    William Burke works at Summerville Psychiatric Associates, LLC in Summerville, SC. View the full address on William Burke’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed William Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with William Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with William Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with William Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

