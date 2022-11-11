Dr. William Buddin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Buddin, PHD
Dr. William Buddin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
SC Neuro29 Leinbach Dr, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 509-6521Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
I found him to be professional and thorough in the evaluation, and helpfully responsive to questions.
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- College of Charleston
Dr. Buddin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Buddin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buddin.
