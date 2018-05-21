Dr. William Bryson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Bryson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Bryson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntsville, AL.
Dr. Bryson works at
Locations
Alliance Behavioral Health250 Chateau Dr SW Ste 145, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 801-8937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bryson for a few years now and was very nervous about going to see him at first but when we sat in his office and started talking I saw what a patient and caring person he is and i do not trust easily but with his caring he is the only Dr. i feel that actually listens to me. i would highly reccomend him!!
About Dr. William Bryson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083958813
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryson, there are benefits to both methods.